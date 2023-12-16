Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 149.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,815 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

