Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.