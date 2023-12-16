Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.05. 3,387,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,316. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

