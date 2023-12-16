Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1,034.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921,136 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.21% of Philip Morris International worth $292,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,385,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. 17,596,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

