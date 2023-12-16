Perpetual Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of PriceSmart worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PriceSmart by 409.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 191,950 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after buying an additional 148,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 75.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 192.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.89.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.