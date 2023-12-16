Perpetual Ltd Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROP opened at $541.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.86.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

