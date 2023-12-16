Perpetual Ltd Grows Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,432 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

