Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $926.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $881.17. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,149.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

