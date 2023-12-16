Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PATK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,490 shares of company stock worth $7,827,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 321,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $7,057,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

