Parkside Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.