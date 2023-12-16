Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $3.20 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $661.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

