Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $518.40 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.