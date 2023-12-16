Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AEP opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

