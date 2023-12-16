Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $58,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,073,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

