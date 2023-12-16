Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 200 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $11,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 727,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,016,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,300 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,642,368.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $58.72 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

