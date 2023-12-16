Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.14.

NYSE ORCL opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44. Oracle has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

