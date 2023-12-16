ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

