Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 610.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,490. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

