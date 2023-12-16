Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nkarta from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nkarta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NKTX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.14.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

