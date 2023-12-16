NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.67

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 336074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $657.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

