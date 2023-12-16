NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $87.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

