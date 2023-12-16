Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Thomas Carter Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,964.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.63. 1,401,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,459. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

