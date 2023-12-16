New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

