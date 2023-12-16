NCR Voyix (VYX) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Calculating & accounting equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NCR Voyix to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of shares of all “Calculating & accounting equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Calculating & accounting equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NCR Voyix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Voyix $7.84 billion $60.00 million -17.02 NCR Voyix Competitors $4.07 billion $12.83 million 5.41

Profitability

NCR Voyix has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. NCR Voyix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares NCR Voyix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Voyix -1.42% 24.31% 3.02% NCR Voyix Competitors -2.95% 10.38% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NCR Voyix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Voyix 0 0 3 0 3.00 NCR Voyix Competitors 21 98 235 5 2.62

NCR Voyix currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.88%. As a group, “Calculating & accounting equipment” companies have a potential upside of 9.93%. Given NCR Voyix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

NCR Voyix has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCR Voyix’s rivals have a beta of 1.72, indicating that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NCR Voyix beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers. The company also provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the hospitality industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. It also offers cloud-based and cloud-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and hospitality-oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. Additionally, the company provides managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients, as well as professional, field, and remote services for network technologies. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. NCR Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

