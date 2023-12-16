Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CFO Ron Shelton Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,077.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ron Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $226,200.00.

NVTS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,117. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

