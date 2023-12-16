National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7818 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26.
