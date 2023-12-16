National Bank of Canada FI Has $100.15 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CSX were worth $100,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $78,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 72,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,750,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

