Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 46.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $260,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

