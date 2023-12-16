Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 3.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 658 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 17,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,860,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,180. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

