Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) CFO Michael B. Lucareli Sells 20,000 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.