Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRTX. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.21.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,075,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 216.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 552,860 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

