Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lessened by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,140,303 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

