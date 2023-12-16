MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

MEG Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$23.37 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.64 and a 52 week high of C$28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.968593 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

