McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.27. 6,328,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,694. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

