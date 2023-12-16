Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOZ. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.79 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$370.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

