Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$31.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.44.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$28.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.44. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 123.80 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6131105 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

