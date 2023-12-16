MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna Sells 110,000 Shares

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Castagna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MannKind alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00.

MannKind Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,778. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNKD. Wedbush assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNKD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MannKind by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MannKind by 28.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 198,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.