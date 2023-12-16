Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.24

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 199013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $6,538,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

