MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 2.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.27. 14,995,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,138. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $265.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.