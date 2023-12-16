LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,729. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,661,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,344. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.