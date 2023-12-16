LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 73 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BA traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,995,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,138. The firm has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.89. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

