LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after acquiring an additional 535,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after purchasing an additional 550,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 564,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,921. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

