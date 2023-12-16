LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $666,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,353,000 after buying an additional 245,761 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. 6,301,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

