LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,962,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,812. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

