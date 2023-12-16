LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 3,233 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Sempra were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra by 109.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after acquiring an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,523,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,760. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.