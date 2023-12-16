Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, December 18th

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 15th.

NYSE LU opened at $3.55 on Friday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.40 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lufax from $7.60 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Lufax from $10.80 to $5.60 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 529,594 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 336,739 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

