Lori R. Wright Sells 13,000 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 1,626,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,999. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 68,842 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

