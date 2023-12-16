loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 229,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 361,660 shares.The stock last traded at $2.44 and had previously closed at $2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on loanDepot

loanDepot Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $887.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $53,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,333,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,207 shares of company stock valued at $75,723 and have sold 52,481 shares valued at $96,331. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.