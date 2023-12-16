Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Huei Sin Ee Sells 5,000 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,770,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,720. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies's revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

