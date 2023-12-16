JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

